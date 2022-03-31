NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

247 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from

Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas

Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters,

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending

out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

