NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 538 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather