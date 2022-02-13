NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas

3 to 5 feet expected on the ocean.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the

Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of the

Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound West of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather