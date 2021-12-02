NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 336 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.