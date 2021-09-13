NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 305 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Seas are expected to remain below 5 ft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather