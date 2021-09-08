NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 420 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather