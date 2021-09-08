NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

420 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

