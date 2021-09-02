NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm...

Eastern Long Island Sound...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

* Until 330 AM EDT.

* At 155 AM EDT, thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were

located along a line extending from near Orient Point to near

Shinnecock Inlet to 13 nm NE of Buoy 44025. The line was moving E

at 15 kt.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Strong thunderstorms will be near...

Dering Harbor, Shelter Island Sound and Shelter Island around 200 AM.

Orient Point around 205 AM.

Shinnecock Inlet and Gardiners Bay around 210 AM.

Great Peconic Bay around 215 AM.

Plum Island around 220 AM.

Gardiners Island around 230 AM.

The Race around 245 AM.

Western Block Island Sound around 300 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm...

Eastern Long Island Sound...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

* Until 330 AM EDT.

* At 155 AM EDT, thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were

located along a line extending from near Orient Point to near

Shinnecock Inlet to 13 nm NE of Buoy 44025. The line was moving E

at 15 kt.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Strong thunderstorms will be near...

Dering Harbor, Shelter Island Sound and Shelter Island around 200 AM.

Orient Point around 205 AM.

Shinnecock Inlet and Gardiners Bay around 210 AM.

Great Peconic Bay around 215 AM.

Plum Island around 220 AM.

Gardiners Island around 230 AM.

The Race around 245 AM.

Western Block Island Sound around 300 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm...

Eastern Long Island Sound...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

* Until 330 AM EDT.

* At 155 AM EDT, thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were

located along a line extending from near Orient Point to near

Shinnecock Inlet to 13 nm NE of Buoy 44025. The line was moving E

at 15 kt.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Strong thunderstorms will be near...

Dering Harbor, Shelter Island Sound and Shelter Island around 200 AM.

Orient Point around 205 AM.

Shinnecock Inlet and Gardiners Bay around 210 AM.

Great Peconic Bay around 215 AM.

Plum Island around 220 AM.

Gardiners Island around 230 AM.

The Race around 245 AM.

Western Block Island Sound around 300 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

The thunderstorm has moved out of the warned area

and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EDT for southeastern

Massachusetts...and the adjacent coastal waters.

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

The thunderstorm has moved out of the warned area

and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EDT for southeastern

Massachusetts...and the adjacent coastal waters.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather