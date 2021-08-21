NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021 _____ HURRICANE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 500 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...For the Tropical Storm Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. For the Hurricane Watch, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. * WHERE...Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Sunday morning until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...For the Tropical Storm Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. For the Hurricane Watch, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. * WHERE...Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Sunday morning until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...For the Tropical Storm Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. For the Hurricane Watch, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. * WHERE...Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Sunday morning until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...For the Tropical Storm Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. For the Hurricane Watch, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet. * WHERE...Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Sunday morning until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate further. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather