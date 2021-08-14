NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

356 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM southeast of Sandy Hook NJ to south of

Fire Island Inlet NY...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Fire Island Inlet to Moriches

Inlet NY...

At 355 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 11

nm southeast of Shark River Reef, moving northeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4016 7357 4029 7321 4030 7311 4014 7289

3997 7339

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM southeast of Sandy Hook NJ to south of

Fire Island Inlet NY...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Fire Island Inlet to Moriches

Inlet NY...

At 355 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 11

nm southeast of Shark River Reef, moving northeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4016 7357 4029 7321 4030 7311 4014 7289

3997 7339

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather