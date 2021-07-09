NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 600 AM EDT.

* At 434 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts were located along a line extending from 47 nm south of

Great South Bay to 10 nm south of Buoy 44025 to 9 nm east of Shark

River Reef, moving north at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* severe thunderstorms will be near...

Buoy 44025 around 450 AM EDT.

Entrance to New York Harbor around 455 AM EDT.

Jones Beach, Jones Inlet, Barnum Island and Island Park around 510

AM EDT.

East Bay, South Oyster Bay, Middle Bay and Fire Island Inlet

around 515 AM EDT.

Great South Bay around 520 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

_____

