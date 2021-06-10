NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1219 AM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

At 1218 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm producing

lightning. This thunderstorm was located over Napeague Bay, moving

south at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4075 7208 4098 7213 4098 7212 4101 7214

4113 7217 4117 7194 4085 7168

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

At 1221 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms

producing lightning. These thunderstorms were located 11 nm

southeast of Shinnecock Inlet, moving south at 10 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4045 7193 4033 7247 4053 7265 4078 7266

4091 7228

