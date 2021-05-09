NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

351 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Wind speeds of 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected. Wind direction southeast to southwest

tonight and then northwest on Monday.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Wind speeds of 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected. Wind direction southeast to southwest

tonight and then northwest on Monday.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather