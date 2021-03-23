NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 501 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021 Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1 nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and anticipate low visibilities. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather