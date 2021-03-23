NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

501 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

Patchy dense fog is expected with visibilities down to below 1

nautical mile at times before 11AM Tuesday over the local waters

surrounding Long Island. Mariners should exercise caution and

anticipate low visibilities.

