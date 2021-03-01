NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
427 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM
EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 feet expected. West winds
increase to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Monday
afternoon.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM
EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
