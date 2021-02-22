NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
308 AM EST Mon Feb 22 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
