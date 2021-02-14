NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
347 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
