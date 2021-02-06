NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
415 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore
bays, and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners
Bays.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
