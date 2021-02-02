NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
418 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
