NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
401 PM EST Thu Jan 14 2021
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Rhode Island Sound, Block Island Sound and Coastal
Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20
nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
_____
