NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
454 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and the south shore and
eastern bays of Long Island.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4
to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
