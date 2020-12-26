NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

318 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

