NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
324 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island.
* WHEN...From noon today to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
