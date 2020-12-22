NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

324 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island.

* WHEN...From noon today to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

