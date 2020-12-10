NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
401 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Provincetown to
Chatham to Nantucket out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending
out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode
Island coastal waters, from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Provincetown to
Chatham to Nantucket out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending
out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode
Island coastal waters, from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather