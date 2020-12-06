NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 2 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore

bays, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 2 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore

bays, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 2 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore

bays, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather