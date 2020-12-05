NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
400 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
occasional gusts up to 50 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 kt and
seas 3 to 5 feet.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Sunday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 3 to 5 feet expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of
Long Island, and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather