NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
325 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and ocean
seas 9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,
Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 2 to 3 feet.
* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore
bays, and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...Until midnight EST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather