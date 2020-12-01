NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
420 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather