NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
312 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 2 to 4 feet expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of
Long Island, and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
