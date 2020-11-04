NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
325 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode
Island coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
