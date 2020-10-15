NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and Long Island Sound West of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

3 to 5 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

