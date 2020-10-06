NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

