NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

413 AM EDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,

seas 3 to 5 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 7 AM EDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas

3 to 5 ft.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 7 AM EDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT early

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

