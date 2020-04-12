NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

409 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...On Monday south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt

and seas 11 to 16 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Nantucket Sound,

Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay. In Rhode Island coastal

waters, Block Island Sound and Rhode Island Sound.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

_____

