NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

358 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

