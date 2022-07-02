Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;82;58;WNW;11;42%;1%;10

Binghamton;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NE;10;51%;13%;10

Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;SW;9;46%;0%;10

Central Park;Mostly sunny;85;67;N;4;45%;6%;11

Dansville;Sunny;81;55;S;7;46%;0%;10

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;SSW;8;47%;0%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;82;63;WNW;7;57%;15%;11

Elmira;Sunshine;82;51;ESE;8;46%;11%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;85;65;N;6;51%;8%;11

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;SW;9;53%;4%;10

Fulton;Mostly sunny;75;55;W;10;53%;5%;10

Glens Falls;Partly sunny, nice;80;51;WNW;8;44%;0%;10

Islip;Mostly sunny;85;65;NW;8;53%;9%;11

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;77;51;SE;9;51%;11%;10

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;75;55;SSW;7;49%;0%;11

Massena;Sun, some clouds;75;54;SW;10;52%;0%;10

Montauk;Mostly sunny;82;65;NW;5;63%;15%;10

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;83;52;WNW;8;49%;4%;10

Monticello;Sunshine, less humid;79;53;NW;10;53%;3%;11

New York;Mostly sunny;85;68;NNW;9;45%;6%;11

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;86;67;N;8;49%;6%;11

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;87;69;N;9;41%;6%;11

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;85;56;WNW;9;53%;5%;10

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;SW;7;45%;3%;10

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SSW;8;50%;2%;9

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;SW;7;43%;0%;10

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;77;55;WNW;9;48%;3%;10

Poughkeepsie;Sunshine, less humid;85;55;NNE;7;49%;5%;10

Rochester;Nice with sunshine;79;57;WSW;10;46%;4%;10

Rome;Mostly sunny;76;52;W;10;53%;6%;10

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun, nice;72;44;WNW;8;55%;0%;10

Shirley;Mostly sunny;84;62;NW;8;54%;12%;11

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;77;55;SSW;10;49%;5%;10

Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SW;9;54%;5%;10

Wellsville;Sunshine and nice;79;56;WSW;9;46%;0%;10

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;83;56;NNW;7;56%;14%;11

White Plains;Mostly sunny;85;62;NNW;8;49%;6%;11

