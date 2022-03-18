Skip to main content
NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A little rain;56;49;SSE;9;75%;97%;1

Binghamton;A shower and t-storm;59;42;WSW;12;83%;95%;1

Buffalo;Periods of rain;60;39;SW;11;76%;98%;1

Central Park;Cooler with showers;62;52;W;6;78%;96%;1

Dansville;Warm with rain;69;41;WSW;9;66%;97%;1

Dunkirk;Warm with rain;62;38;SW;13;71%;100%;1

East Hampton;Cloudy with showers;52;45;SW;11;100%;98%;1

Elmira;A shower and t-storm;65;43;WSW;9;77%;95%;1

Farmingdale;Cooler with showers;56;50;SW;13;86%;96%;1

Fort Drum;Periods of rain;57;39;SW;13;86%;100%;1

Fulton;Warm with rain;62;42;WSW;9;81%;100%;1

Glens Falls;Cooler with rain;50;44;SSW;6;90%;99%;1

Islip;Cooler with showers;55;50;SW;12;95%;96%;1

Ithaca;A shower and t-storm;63;43;SSW;13;82%;96%;1

Jamestown;Periods of rain;60;35;WSW;14;81%;99%;2

Massena;Periods of rain;50;42;SSW;12;69%;99%;1

Montauk;Cloudy with showers;53;45;SSW;8;96%;97%;1

Montgomery;A little rain;58;46;WSW;6;83%;93%;1

Monticello;Cooler with rain;56;44;WSW;5;93%;99%;1

New York;Cooler with showers;59;52;WSW;8;88%;96%;1

New York Jfk;Cooler with showers;57;48;WSW;15;86%;97%;1

New York Lga;Cooler with showers;61;51;W;11;78%;96%;1

Newburgh;Cooler with rain;60;48;SW;5;89%;98%;1

Niagara Falls;A little rain;59;38;SW;9;82%;94%;1

Ogdensburg;A little rain;54;43;SW;8;80%;98%;1

Penn (Yan);A shower and t-storm;66;41;SW;11;73%;96%;1

Plattsburgh;A little rain;47;41;S;11;84%;98%;1

Poughkeepsie;A touch of rain;59;48;SSW;5;85%;96%;1

Rochester;Periods of rain;66;40;WSW;9;76%;100%;1

Rome;Occasional rain;59;42;W;10;85%;100%;1

Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;49;38;SSW;10;81%;98%;1

Shirley;Cooler with showers;55;48;SW;11;88%;96%;1

Syracuse;Warm with rain;64;43;SW;11;74%;99%;1

Watertown;Mild with rain;57;40;SW;11;81%;100%;1

Wellsville;A bit of rain;66;41;SW;11;62%;89%;1

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy with showers;55;45;SW;11;90%;97%;1

White Plains;Cooler with showers;57;49;W;7;84%;97%;1

