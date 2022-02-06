NY Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Not as cold;38;25;SSE;7;58%;36%;2 Binghamton;Not as cold;34;18;S;7;64%;24%;3 Buffalo;Rather cloudy;37;24;WSW;10;63%;44%;2 Central Park;Rain and snow shower;41;35;N;3;74%;91%;1 Dansville;Milder;41;22;SSW;7;56%;34%;2 Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;37;26;W;8;61%;44%;2 East Hampton;Showers around;42;37;E;5;71%;99%;1 Elmira;Mostly cloudy;38;15;SW;4;58%;24%;2 Farmingdale;Showers of rain\/snow;42;34;NNW;5;78%;97%;1 Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;34;20;S;10;58%;27%;2 Fulton;Mostly cloudy;36;24;SSW;6;61%;27%;2 Glens Falls;Not as cold;34;22;W;4;75%;17%;2 Islip;Rain and snow shower;41;34;NE;5;71%;91%;1 Ithaca;Rather cloudy;36;17;SSE;9;62%;26%;2 Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;20;W;10;69%;44%;2 Massena;Not as cold;33;16;S;6;58%;29%;1 Montauk;Showers around;42;35;SE;4;80%;99%;1 Montgomery;Mainly cloudy;36;20;N;2;76%;35%;1 Monticello;Partly sunny;34;22;NNW;5;67%;34%;3 New York;Rain and snow shower;41;35;NNE;5;65%;91%;1 New York Jfk;Showers of rain\/snow;40;34;NNW;6;79%;97%;1 New York Lga;Showers of rain\/snow;41;34;N;7;72%;97%;1 Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;35;26;NW;4;75%;36%;1 Niagara Falls;Mainly cloudy;34;20;WSW;8;73%;33%;1 Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;19;SSE;6;69%;28%;2 Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;38;21;SSW;7;59%;29%;2 Plattsburgh;Not as cold;32;15;SSW;7;66%;23%;1 Poughkeepsie;An afternoon flurry;37;26;N;1;78%;57%;1 Rochester;Mostly cloudy;38;21;SW;7;64%;37%;2 Rome;Mostly cloudy;34;17;E;6;63%;27%;2 Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;12;S;5;63%;27%;1 Shirley;Snow and rain;41;34;ENE;4;76%;99%;1 Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;37;22;S;7;56%;27%;2 Watertown;Mostly cloudy;35;21;S;8;55%;28%;2 Wellsville;Rather cloudy;37;18;SW;7;56%;36%;2 Westhampton Beach;A couple of showers;42;33;SSE;3;86%;99%;1 White Plains;Rain and snow shower;38;31;NNW;4;78%;91%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather