NY Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A morning flurry;31;9;WNW;8;63%;46%;1 Binghamton;A morning flurry;23;3;NW;10;79%;70%;1 Buffalo;Snow at times;23;4;NNW;9;68%;98%;1 Central Park;Decreasing clouds;42;18;NNW;5;56%;8%;1 Dansville;Snow showers;24;4;NNW;7;70%;98%;1 Dunkirk;Snow showers;24;10;NW;10;64%;100%;1 East Hampton;Cloudy;41;21;NNW;8;70%;30%;1 Elmira;A morning flurry;26;3;WNW;7;69%;94%;1 Farmingdale;Decreasing clouds;44;20;NNW;9;61%;15%;1 Fort Drum;Snow showers;20;-12;N;9;75%;90%;1 Fulton;Snow showers;24;3;NW;10;74%;98%;1 Glens Falls;Decreasing clouds;30;2;WNW;6;75%;34%;1 Islip;Decreasing clouds;42;21;NW;9;59%;17%;1 Ithaca;A morning flurry;24;4;NW;10;80%;94%;1 Jamestown;Snow showers;19;5;WNW;10;85%;100%;1 Massena;Cloudy, snow showers;18;-16;WNW;7;70%;58%;0 Montauk;Cloudy;42;22;NNW;8;72%;30%;1 Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;36;9;NW;7;68%;14%;1 Monticello;Decreasing clouds;31;6;NW;8;70%;24%;1 New York;Decreasing clouds;42;19;NNW;8;55%;8%;1 New York Jfk;Decreasing clouds;43;20;NNW;12;59%;11%;2 New York Lga;Decreasing clouds;43;21;NNW;11;55%;8%;1 Newburgh;Not as cold;38;13;WNW;8;63%;12%;1 Niagara Falls;Snow showers, cold;21;6;NW;10;67%;93%;1 Ogdensburg;Snow showers;20;-17;NW;6;80%;58%;1 Penn (Yan);Decreasing clouds;23;5;NW;8;74%;92%;1 Plattsburgh;A little snow;24;-6;WNW;4;72%;90%;1 Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;37;12;NW;6;67%;12%;1 Rochester;Snow showers;23;6;NW;9;69%;94%;1 Rome;Snow showers;26;-1;NW;9;77%;99%;1 Saranac Lake;Cloudy, snow showers;21;-23;WNW;6;84%;74%;1 Shirley;Decreasing clouds;41;20;NW;8;63%;26%;1 Syracuse;Snow showers;26;4;WNW;12;74%;99%;1 Watertown;Snow showers;22;-9;N;9;74%;74%;1 Wellsville;Snow showers;21;1;W;9;64%;95%;1 Westhampton Beach;Decreasing clouds;43;17;NNW;8;68%;30%;1 White Plains;Decreasing clouds;39;16;NW;9;63%;9%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather