Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A morning flurry;31;9;WNW;8;63%;46%;1

Binghamton;A morning flurry;23;3;NW;10;79%;70%;1

Buffalo;Snow at times;23;4;NNW;9;68%;98%;1

Central Park;Decreasing clouds;42;18;NNW;5;56%;8%;1

Dansville;Snow showers;24;4;NNW;7;70%;98%;1

Dunkirk;Snow showers;24;10;NW;10;64%;100%;1

East Hampton;Cloudy;41;21;NNW;8;70%;30%;1

Elmira;A morning flurry;26;3;WNW;7;69%;94%;1

Farmingdale;Decreasing clouds;44;20;NNW;9;61%;15%;1

Fort Drum;Snow showers;20;-12;N;9;75%;90%;1

Fulton;Snow showers;24;3;NW;10;74%;98%;1

Glens Falls;Decreasing clouds;30;2;WNW;6;75%;34%;1

Islip;Decreasing clouds;42;21;NW;9;59%;17%;1

Ithaca;A morning flurry;24;4;NW;10;80%;94%;1

Jamestown;Snow showers;19;5;WNW;10;85%;100%;1

Massena;Cloudy, snow showers;18;-16;WNW;7;70%;58%;0

Montauk;Cloudy;42;22;NNW;8;72%;30%;1

Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;36;9;NW;7;68%;14%;1

Monticello;Decreasing clouds;31;6;NW;8;70%;24%;1

New York;Decreasing clouds;42;19;NNW;8;55%;8%;1

New York Jfk;Decreasing clouds;43;20;NNW;12;59%;11%;2

New York Lga;Decreasing clouds;43;21;NNW;11;55%;8%;1

Newburgh;Not as cold;38;13;WNW;8;63%;12%;1

Niagara Falls;Snow showers, cold;21;6;NW;10;67%;93%;1

Ogdensburg;Snow showers;20;-17;NW;6;80%;58%;1

Penn (Yan);Decreasing clouds;23;5;NW;8;74%;92%;1

Plattsburgh;A little snow;24;-6;WNW;4;72%;90%;1

Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;37;12;NW;6;67%;12%;1

Rochester;Snow showers;23;6;NW;9;69%;94%;1

Rome;Snow showers;26;-1;NW;9;77%;99%;1

Saranac Lake;Cloudy, snow showers;21;-23;WNW;6;84%;74%;1

Shirley;Decreasing clouds;41;20;NW;8;63%;26%;1

Syracuse;Snow showers;26;4;WNW;12;74%;99%;1

Watertown;Snow showers;22;-9;N;9;74%;74%;1

Wellsville;Snow showers;21;1;W;9;64%;95%;1

Westhampton Beach;Decreasing clouds;43;17;NNW;8;68%;30%;1

White Plains;Decreasing clouds;39;16;NW;9;63%;9%;1

