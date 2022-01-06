Skip to main content
Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A little a.m. snow;30;15;WNW;12;63%;79%;1

Binghamton;A bit of a.m. snow;23;10;NW;13;73%;62%;1

Buffalo;A little snow, cold;24;14;WNW;13;69%;89%;1

Central Park;Morning snow;34;22;WNW;16;59%;75%;1

Dansville;A little snow;25;13;NW;9;67%;88%;1

Dunkirk;A little snow;25;16;NW;11;65%;90%;1

East Hampton;Morning snow;35;24;WNW;13;67%;87%;1

Elmira;A little snow;28;12;NW;11;62%;88%;1

Farmingdale;Breezy, morning snow;36;21;WNW;15;62%;84%;1

Fort Drum;A little snow, cold;19;-1;NW;8;73%;91%;0

Fulton;A little snow;25;12;NW;12;74%;92%;0

Glens Falls;A bit of a.m. snow;28;10;NW;7;69%;74%;1

Islip;Morning snow;36;24;WNW;13;62%;86%;1

Ithaca;A little snow;26;12;NW;13;74%;91%;1

Jamestown;A little snow, cold;19;11;NW;13;84%;96%;1

Massena;A little snow;19;-1;WNW;9;70%;91%;0

Montauk;Breezy, morning snow;36;25;NW;17;72%;98%;1

Montgomery;Snow in the morning;32;16;W;11;61%;81%;1

Monticello;Morning snow;27;15;WNW;12;67%;81%;1

New York;Morning snow;35;24;NW;17;55%;75%;1

New York Jfk;Occasional a.m. snow;37;22;WNW;19;59%;75%;1

New York Lga;Morning snow;35;24;WNW;17;60%;75%;1

Newburgh;Morning snow;33;18;WNW;12;61%;81%;1

Niagara Falls;A little snow, cold;22;15;NW;14;64%;50%;1

Ogdensburg;A little snow;21;-5;WNW;7;76%;90%;1

Penn (Yan);A little snow;26;13;NW;12;65%;89%;1

Plattsburgh;A little snow;22;3;WNW;7;75%;91%;0

Poughkeepsie;Snow in the morning;33;16;W;10;61%;80%;1

Rochester;A little snow;22;14;WNW;13;72%;90%;1

Rome;Snow tapering off;26;6;NW;10;77%;95%;1

Saranac Lake;A little snow;18;-8;WNW;5;90%;94%;0

Shirley;Morning snow;35;23;WNW;12;58%;80%;1

Syracuse;Snow tapering off;27;13;NW;13;78%;98%;1

Watertown;A little snow;21;0;NW;9;72%;90%;0

Wellsville;A little snow;21;11;NW;13;64%;89%;1

Westhampton Beach;Morning snow;37;19;WNW;17;67%;80%;1

White Plains;Breezy, morning snow;33;19;WNW;16;61%;75%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News