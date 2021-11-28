Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A morning flurry;36;23;WNW;8;62%;43%;1

Binghamton;Partly sunny;30;24;WSW;9;78%;62%;1

Buffalo;A morning flurry;37;34;SSW;8;65%;93%;1

Central Park;Partial sunshine;43;32;WNW;8;55%;0%;2

Dansville;A morning flurry;37;28;SSW;5;70%;69%;1

Dunkirk;Morning snow showers;38;31;SSW;7;64%;94%;1

East Hampton;Rain and snow shower;43;32;NW;11;54%;46%;1

Elmira;Inc. clouds;36;25;WSW;7;69%;61%;1

Farmingdale;Sun and some clouds;44;28;NW;11;58%;0%;2

Fort Drum;Cold;29;18;SSE;5;65%;51%;1

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;34;27;SSW;5;74%;62%;1

Glens Falls;Periods of sun;33;15;NNW;5;73%;22%;1

Islip;Clouds and sun;45;29;NW;11;47%;1%;2

Ithaca;Partly sunny;31;22;SSE;9;81%;62%;1

Jamestown;Morning snow showers;32;25;SW;8;83%;96%;1

Massena;Clouds breaking;30;16;SW;5;64%;6%;2

Montauk;Rain and snow shower;42;33;NW;11;67%;55%;1

Montgomery;Partly sunny;39;23;WNW;8;63%;4%;1

Monticello;Periods of sun;36;23;WNW;9;64%;12%;1

New York;Partly sunny;43;32;WNW;11;49%;0%;2

New York Jfk;Partial sunshine;43;29;NW;15;56%;0%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny;45;35;WNW;14;51%;0%;2

Newburgh;Partial sunshine;42;24;WSW;9;59%;26%;2

Niagara Falls;A morning flurry;35;31;SW;7;66%;81%;1

Ogdensburg;Some sun returning;30;17;SSW;3;66%;9%;1

Penn (Yan);A morning flurry;34;27;SW;8;70%;69%;1

Plattsburgh;Cold;30;16;WNW;5;65%;10%;1

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;41;21;NW;8;68%;8%;1

Rochester;A morning flurry;34;27;SW;7;65%;69%;1

Rome;Partly sunny;33;21;N;7;77%;54%;1

Saranac Lake;Cold;27;11;W;3;76%;7%;1

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;44;26;NW;10;51%;1%;1

Syracuse;Partly sunny;35;27;SW;8;79%;55%;1

Watertown;Clouds and sun, cold;33;20;SE;5;66%;52%;1

Wellsville;Morning snow showers;30;26;SW;8;72%;74%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy;42;23;NW;12;68%;3%;1

White Plains;Partly sunny;40;26;NW;12;61%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

