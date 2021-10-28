Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sun, some clouds;53;43;E;4;70%;75%;3

Binghamton;A little p.m. rain;51;42;E;11;76%;90%;2

Buffalo;Breezy, p.m. rain;56;47;ENE;16;74%;95%;1

Central Park;A little p.m. rain;57;53;ENE;13;72%;85%;1

Dansville;A little p.m. rain;57;45;ESE;11;71%;96%;1

Dunkirk;Heavy afternoon rain;56;48;ENE;17;75%;95%;1

East Hampton;Breezy in the p.m.;57;54;E;13;66%;76%;1

Elmira;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;45;E;10;73%;94%;1

Farmingdale;A touch of p.m. rain;58;53;ENE;15;70%;89%;1

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;56;41;ENE;9;62%;75%;3

Fulton;Increasing clouds;57;44;ESE;7;66%;92%;3

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;54;39;ENE;4;73%;77%;2

Islip;A little p.m. rain;58;54;ENE;13;63%;89%;1

Ithaca;A bit of p.m. rain;55;44;ESE;11;72%;91%;3

Jamestown;Rain, some heavy;52;43;E;17;84%;94%;1

Massena;Mostly sunny;53;36;ENE;8;71%;57%;3

Montauk;Breezy in the p.m.;58;54;E;12;71%;83%;1

Montgomery;A touch of p.m. rain;54;44;NE;10;73%;87%;2

Monticello;A bit of p.m. rain;49;41;ENE;9;75%;88%;2

New York;A little p.m. rain;57;53;ENE;14;68%;85%;1

New York Jfk;A bit of p.m. rain;59;54;ENE;18;74%;90%;1

New York Lga;A little p.m. rain;58;55;ENE;16;67%;89%;1

Newburgh;A little p.m. rain;54;47;ENE;8;74%;88%;2

Niagara Falls;Breezy, p.m. showers;56;47;ENE;15;75%;100%;1

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;52;40;NE;6;78%;64%;3

Penn (Yan);Afternoon rain;56;45;ESE;9;68%;94%;2

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;51;38;S;4;74%;65%;3

Poughkeepsie;A little p.m. rain;56;46;ENE;7;72%;86%;2

Rochester;A little p.m. rain;54;45;ENE;10;79%;95%;2

Rome;Increasing clouds;58;43;E;9;67%;91%;3

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;55;32;E;4;69%;65%;3

Shirley;A bit of p.m. rain;58;53;E;12;68%;87%;1

Syracuse;Inc. clouds;60;45;E;9;69%;81%;3

Watertown;Sun, some clouds;57;41;NE;7;65%;77%;3

Wellsville;Cooler, p.m. rain;49;43;ENE;13;81%;92%;1

Westhampton Beach;A shower in the p.m.;57;52;ENE;13;76%;85%;1

White Plains;A little p.m. rain;54;49;ENE;14;76%;88%;1

