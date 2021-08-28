Skip to main content
Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A t-storm around;80;65;S;8;77%;73%;3

Binghamton;Humid with a t-storm;78;66;S;8;83%;63%;3

Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SSW;10;70%;85%;6

Central Park;A t-storm around;80;71;SE;4;81%;54%;3

Dansville;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSW;7;77%;55%;3

Dunkirk;A t-storm around;86;72;S;9;69%;73%;5

East Hampton;Humid;80;71;S;6;70%;31%;4

Elmira;Humid with a t-storm;83;69;SSW;6;81%;63%;3

Farmingdale;A stray t-shower;78;71;SE;10;78%;65%;3

Fort Drum;Humid with a t-storm;80;70;SSW;10;79%;78%;4

Fulton;Humid with a t-storm;84;70;SSW;7;80%;80%;4

Glens Falls;A t-storm around;76;66;SSW;7;81%;55%;3

Islip;A stray t-shower;81;73;S;8;72%;66%;3

Ithaca;Humid with a t-storm;81;69;S;8;81%;71%;3

Jamestown;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;SSW;9;88%;88%;4

Massena;A p.m. t-storm;79;70;SW;9;86%;81%;4

Montauk;Humid;77;70;S;5;81%;49%;4

Montgomery;A t-storm around;79;67;SSW;5;84%;55%;3

Monticello;A t-storm around;77;66;SSW;5;90%;55%;3

New York;A t-storm around;80;74;SSE;7;73%;54%;3

New York Jfk;A t-storm around;78;73;SE;11;82%;64%;3

New York Lga;A t-storm around;80;75;SE;10;73%;64%;3

Newburgh;A t-storm around;81;70;S;5;84%;55%;3

Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSW;10;73%;77%;6

Ogdensburg;A t-storm, warmer;81;76;SSW;8;77%;81%;4

Penn (Yan);Humid with a t-storm;84;71;SSW;8;79%;63%;3

Plattsburgh;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;S;9;82%;63%;3

Poughkeepsie;A t-storm around;80;70;S;4;78%;55%;3

Rochester;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SSW;8;80%;73%;5

Rome;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;68;SSE;7;75%;80%;2

Saranac Lake;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;SSW;7;86%;88%;3

Shirley;A stray t-shower;82;71;S;7;71%;65%;3

Syracuse;A thunderstorm;86;72;SSW;8;73%;81%;3

Watertown;Humid with a t-storm;83;70;S;9;78%;78%;4

Wellsville;A t-storm in spots;79;67;SSW;7;80%;65%;4

Westhampton Beach;A stray t-shower;78;68;SSE;8;80%;64%;3

White Plains;A t-storm around;77;68;SE;6;84%;55%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News