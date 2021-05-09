NY Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A shower in the a.m.;58;41;W;8;59%;58%;3 Binghamton;A shower in the a.m.;54;35;WNW;9;67%;61%;3 Buffalo;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;38;W;11;58%;33%;6 Central Park;A stray a.m. shower;62;47;W;5;56%;45%;2 Dansville;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;35;W;8;55%;21%;6 Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;39;WNW;10;55%;18%;7 East Hampton;A shower in the a.m.;60;50;W;7;65%;59%;2 Elmira;Decreasing clouds;58;35;WNW;8;59%;24%;4 Farmingdale;Spotty a.m. showers;62;48;WNW;8;60%;63%;2 Fort Drum;An afternoon shower;55;38;SW;9;57%;50%;5 Fulton;A shower in the a.m.;56;38;W;10;59%;61%;7 Glens Falls;A shower in the a.m.;59;39;W;5;65%;60%;3 Islip;Spotty a.m. showers;63;50;W;8;59%;63%;4 Ithaca;A shower in the a.m.;55;35;WNW;9;64%;61%;4 Jamestown;Clouds breaking;50;33;W;11;63%;18%;7 Massena;Clearing, a shower;59;40;SW;7;47%;80%;4 Montauk;A shower in the a.m.;58;49;W;6;73%;59%;2 Montgomery;A stray a.m. shower;61;39;WNW;6;63%;44%;2 Monticello;A shower in the a.m.;58;37;WNW;8;58%;58%;2 New York;Mostly cloudy;63;48;WNW;8;54%;31%;2 New York Jfk;A stray a.m. shower;62;49;W;10;58%;45%;2 New York Lga;A morning shower;62;49;W;10;56%;45%;2 Newburgh;A stray a.m. shower;61;43;WNW;7;61%;44%;2 Niagara Falls;A passing shower;52;36;WNW;9;56%;57%;6 Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;62;44;WSW;7;53%;66%;5 Penn (Yan);Decreasing clouds;56;37;W;8;56%;23%;5 Plattsburgh;A shower;59;43;WSW;5;52%;80%;3 Poughkeepsie;A stray a.m. shower;62;40;NW;5;63%;45%;2 Rochester;Decreasing clouds;55;35;WNW;11;55%;21%;5 Rome;A shower in the a.m.;58;37;W;9;61%;63%;3 Saranac Lake;A passing shower;53;34;SW;5;63%;80%;3 Shirley;A shower in the a.m.;63;48;W;8;60%;59%;3 Syracuse;A shower in the a.m.;59;39;W;10;54%;61%;4 Watertown;An afternoon shower;54;38;WSW;10;62%;49%;7 Wellsville;Some sun returning;52;33;W;9;55%;22%;6 Westhampton Beach;A shower in the a.m.;61;43;W;9;65%;59%;3 White Plains;A stray a.m. shower;59;45;WNW;9;61%;45%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather