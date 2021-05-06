Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Becoming cloudy;61;43;SE;5;39%;41%;6

Binghamton;Afternoon rain;53;36;NW;7;56%;91%;3

Buffalo;A t-shower, colder;45;39;W;8;75%;62%;4

Central Park;Becoming cloudy;63;47;ESE;5;41%;69%;6

Dansville;Showery;51;39;NW;5;70%;89%;2

Dunkirk;Thundershowers;47;40;SW;7;72%;72%;3

East Hampton;Periods of sun;57;46;ENE;9;56%;10%;9

Elmira;Showers;54;38;N;4;60%;90%;2

Farmingdale;Becoming cloudy;60;45;ESE;10;48%;16%;8

Fort Drum;Brief p.m. showers;55;41;WNW;7;51%;96%;3

Fulton;Spotty showers;55;40;NNW;5;58%;90%;2

Glens Falls;Becoming cloudy;60;41;ESE;4;44%;39%;6

Islip;Becoming cloudy;59;46;ENE;9;49%;33%;7

Ithaca;Cold with showers;53;36;NW;5;59%;95%;3

Jamestown;Thundershowers;43;34;W;7;83%;82%;3

Massena;Showers around;59;43;NNW;5;41%;85%;4

Montauk;Periods of sun;58;46;ESE;7;58%;8%;9

Montgomery;Inc. clouds;61;40;ESE;6;46%;73%;8

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;59;38;ESE;7;50%;76%;5

New York;Becoming cloudy;63;47;ESE;8;44%;69%;6

New York Jfk;Becoming cloudy;60;46;ESE;12;50%;64%;6

New York Lga;Becoming cloudy;62;47;ESE;11;41%;65%;6

Newburgh;Becoming cloudy;63;43;ESE;7;44%;39%;6

Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;45;36;W;8;75%;68%;2

Ogdensburg;Showers around;58;48;NE;5;49%;90%;3

Penn (Yan);Showers, mainly late;50;38;NNW;4;62%;92%;2

Plattsburgh;Inc. clouds;58;42;N;5;42%;42%;6

Poughkeepsie;Becoming cloudy;64;41;ESE;5;42%;38%;8

Rochester;Spotty showers;47;38;WNW;8;72%;86%;3

Rome;A shower in the p.m.;59;41;W;6;50%;95%;3

Saranac Lake;Showers around;54;36;E;4;47%;70%;3

Shirley;Inc. clouds;60;44;ENE;8;51%;11%;8

Syracuse;Spotty showers;57;41;WNW;5;55%;91%;2

Watertown;Brief p.m. showers;55;41;WNW;6;55%;95%;3

Wellsville;Spotty showers;47;35;NW;7;70%;84%;2

Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;59;40;E;9;55%;10%;8

White Plains;Becoming cloudy;60;43;E;9;43%;33%;6

_____

