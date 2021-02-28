NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Winds subsiding;41;11;WNW;16;66%;79%;4
Binghamton;A snow shower;37;11;NW;21;70%;83%;2
Buffalo;Snow showers, colder;34;17;WNW;19;67%;89%;1
Central Park;A shower in the a.m.;52;23;WNW;20;55%;58%;2
Dansville;Snow showers;39;17;NW;21;59%;90%;1
Dunkirk;Snow showers, colder;34;20;NW;15;69%;92%;1
East Hampton;A shower in the a.m.;46;21;WNW;21;80%;59%;2
Elmira;A snow shower;40;16;NW;19;55%;83%;3
Farmingdale;A shower in the a.m.;50;22;WNW;19;61%;57%;2
Fort Drum;Some afternoon snow;37;4;NW;21;68%;95%;1
Fulton;Snow showers;38;12;NW;24;64%;91%;1
Glens Falls;P.M. snow showers;43;8;WNW;19;62%;85%;2
Islip;A shower in the a.m.;49;22;WNW;19;79%;56%;2
Ithaca;Snow showers;39;12;NW;20;69%;88%;1
Jamestown;Snow showers;32;13;NW;18;73%;94%;1
Massena;Afternoon snow;39;2;NW;17;64%;91%;1
Montauk;A morning shower;46;23;W;21;76%;60%;2
Montgomery;Windy with some sun;46;16;WNW;19;62%;70%;4
Monticello;Mostly cloudy, windy;41;9;WNW;20;70%;78%;3
New York;Increasingly windy;50;22;WNW;22;66%;58%;2
New York Jfk;A shower in the a.m.;49;23;WNW;19;63%;58%;2
New York Lga;A shower in the a.m.;52;25;WNW;21;55%;58%;3
Newburgh;Partly sunny, windy;46;17;WNW;19;71%;79%;4
Niagara Falls;Snow showers, colder;33;18;NW;16;68%;87%;1
Ogdensburg;A little p.m. snow;45;5;NW;17;57%;89%;1
Penn (Yan);Some afternoon snow;39;16;NW;21;58%;89%;1
Plattsburgh;P.M. snow showers;42;6;NW;16;64%;87%;2
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, windy;48;18;WNW;18;60%;70%;4
Rochester;Snow showers;35;15;NW;15;71%;92%;1
Rome;Snow showers;40;9;WNW;20;67%;91%;1
Saranac Lake;Snow showers;36;-3;NW;17;76%;95%;1
Shirley;Very windy, a shower;48;21;WNW;23;82%;57%;2
Syracuse;Snow showers;41;14;NW;21;62%;89%;1
Watertown;Snow showers;36;4;NW;20;67%;89%;1
Wellsville;P.M. snow showers;33;13;NW;19;62%;85%;3
Westhampton Beach;Windy;48;21;WNW;22;71%;27%;2
White Plains;Increasingly windy;48;19;WNW;23;63%;58%;3
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather