NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Breezy with a flurry;36;16;WNW;15;62%;59%;1

Binghamton;A little snow;29;16;W;15;73%;79%;1

Buffalo;A little snow;30;18;WNW;19;71%;80%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny, breezy;43;27;WNW;19;50%;4%;2

Dansville;A little snow;33;19;WNW;14;68%;85%;1

Dunkirk;A little snow;29;17;WNW;19;70%;86%;1

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, breezy;43;25;WNW;15;54%;6%;2

Elmira;A little snow;34;20;WNW;15;64%;83%;1

Farmingdale;Lots of sun, breezy;44;26;WNW;14;52%;2%;2

Fort Drum;A little snow;29;9;WNW;15;79%;82%;1

Fulton;Breezy with snow;32;17;NW;14;75%;92%;1

Glens Falls;Breezy;34;15;W;15;74%;59%;1

Islip;Breezy with sunshine;44;24;NW;14;46%;1%;2

Ithaca;A little snow;32;17;WNW;14;74%;86%;1

Jamestown;A little snow;27;16;WNW;15;88%;93%;1

Massena;Mostly cloudy;28;8;W;9;74%;44%;1

Montauk;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;29;NW;15;61%;6%;2

Montgomery;A snow shower;39;22;W;13;60%;58%;2

Monticello;A snow shower;34;17;WNW;14;64%;78%;1

New York;Partly sunny, breezy;43;27;NW;19;46%;4%;2

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;44;27;WNW;17;53%;2%;2

New York Lga;Breezy with some sun;45;30;WNW;19;48%;3%;2

Newburgh;A snow shower;39;21;WNW;14;59%;59%;2

Niagara Falls;A little snow;30;18;WNW;20;68%;76%;1

Ogdensburg;Afternoon flurries;30;9;WNW;6;67%;70%;1

Penn (Yan);A little snow;33;19;WNW;14;65%;83%;1

Plattsburgh;An afternoon flurry;33;13;WNW;4;73%;54%;1

Poughkeepsie;A snow shower;40;24;W;14;57%;59%;2

Rochester;A little snow;31;17;WNW;14;68%;89%;1

Rome;Some snow, breezy;32;16;WNW;15;77%;91%;1

Saranac Lake;Breezy;26;4;WNW;14;87%;71%;1

Shirley;Sunshine and breezy;45;22;WNW;14;48%;2%;2

Syracuse;A little snow;33;18;NW;15;73%;90%;1

Watertown;Breezy with a flurry;31;12;WNW;15;74%;74%;1

Wellsville;A little snow;27;13;WNW;15;69%;79%;1

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;44;24;WNW;13;56%;3%;2

White Plains;Breezy with some sun;41;23;WNW;19;54%;6%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather