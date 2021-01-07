NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;34;18;NNW;7;53%;0%;2
Binghamton;Low clouds;27;16;NNW;8;76%;8%;1
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NE;7;61%;1%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny;42;30;N;5;49%;4%;2
Dansville;Low clouds breaking;32;21;NNW;6;72%;0%;2
Dunkirk;Low clouds;33;20;NE;6;62%;0%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny;42;27;NNE;7;53%;5%;2
Elmira;Low clouds;32;20;NNW;5;70%;8%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;42;27;N;7;52%;4%;2
Fort Drum;Areas of low clouds;23;12;NNE;6;78%;2%;2
Fulton;Low clouds;27;19;N;6;73%;0%;1
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;29;13;N;5;72%;0%;2
Islip;Partly sunny;42;25;N;8;49%;3%;2
Ithaca;Low clouds;27;17;NNW;8;84%;2%;1
Jamestown;Low clouds breaking;30;18;NNE;8;81%;0%;2
Massena;Partly sunny;24;11;NNW;4;73%;2%;2
Montauk;Partly sunny;41;31;N;4;58%;4%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny;38;19;NNE;5;61%;1%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny;36;16;NNW;5;56%;6%;2
New York;Mostly sunny;42;30;N;8;44%;2%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;41;27;N;10;54%;4%;2
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;43;31;N;9;47%;4%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny;40;22;N;7;54%;1%;2
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;30;21;NNE;7;67%;1%;2
Ogdensburg;Periods of sun;24;2;NNW;4;68%;1%;2
Penn (Yan);Low clouds;30;21;NNW;7;71%;0%;1
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;27;14;NW;6;70%;2%;2
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;38;21;NNE;6;55%;2%;2
Rochester;Partly sunny;31;21;NNE;7;62%;2%;2
Rome;Low clouds;29;14;NW;5;71%;2%;1
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;25;6;NW;3;79%;2%;2
Shirley;Partly sunny;43;23;N;7;50%;3%;2
Syracuse;Low clouds;29;18;NW;8;71%;2%;1
Watertown;Partly sunny;25;13;NNE;6;75%;2%;2
Wellsville;Low clouds breaking;31;19;N;5;59%;0%;2
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;40;24;N;4;59%;3%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny;39;24;N;9;53%;2%;2
_____
