NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Thunderstorms;80;65;S;7;68%;88%;7
Binghamton;A severe t-storm;75;62;WSW;10;83%;79%;4
Buffalo;Showers and t-storms;74;66;SW;12;83%;75%;3
Central Park;Shower/thunderstorm;88;74;WSW;7;60%;89%;5
Dansville;Thunderstorms;78;65;WSW;9;78%;82%;4
Dunkirk;A heavy thunderstorm;77;67;SW;12;79%;68%;2
East Hampton;Partly sunny;76;69;SW;7;77%;78%;5
Elmira;A severe t-storm;81;61;WSW;9;76%;83%;4
Farmingdale;Showers and t-storms;86;73;WSW;11;64%;90%;5
Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;78;64;SW;10;67%;84%;6
Fulton;Showers and t-storms;80;62;W;8;76%;85%;5
Glens Falls;Showers and t-storms;76;62;SSW;7;70%;84%;7
Islip;Showers and t-storms;81;72;WSW;9;69%;90%;5
Ithaca;Thunderstorms;78;62;SW;10;82%;82%;4
Jamestown;Thunderstorms;75;63;SW;13;87%;81%;2
Massena;Showers and t-storms;81;61;SSW;7;66%;89%;9
Montauk;Partly sunny;78;68;SW;6;75%;74%;5
Montgomery;A severe t-storm;83;64;WSW;8;74%;90%;5
Monticello;A severe t-storm;76;63;W;6;78%;87%;4
New York;Shower/thunderstorm;84;73;W;7;64%;90%;5
New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;82;72;WSW;13;69%;88%;5
New York Lga;Shower/thunderstorm;87;75;WSW;11;57%;91%;5
Newburgh;A severe t-storm;82;66;WSW;7;74%;91%;4
Niagara Falls;A morning t-storm;78;65;SW;11;73%;73%;4
Ogdensburg;Showers and t-storms;79;67;SSW;6;68%;86%;7
Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;81;65;WSW;11;80%;77%;4
Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;80;61;SSE;9;63%;85%;8
Poughkeepsie;A severe t-storm;81;65;SSW;7;73%;88%;5
Rochester;Thunderstorms;81;67;SW;10;81%;78%;4
Rome;Showers and t-storms;77;63;SW;7;73%;84%;3
Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;75;57;SW;8;62%;84%;9
Shirley;Showers and t-storms;79;70;SW;8;70%;91%;5
Syracuse;Thunderstorms;80;65;SW;8;76%;86%;3
Watertown;Showers and t-storms;78;62;SW;10;70%;84%;7
Wellsville;Thunderstorms;74;63;WSW;10;81%;85%;3
Westhampton Beach;Periods of sun;78;68;WSW;9;73%;74%;5
White Plains;Shower/thunderstorm;82;69;WSW;8;67%;90%;5
_____
