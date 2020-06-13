NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partial sunshine;71;50;N;6;45%;6%;7
Binghamton;Partial sunshine;65;46;NE;6;50%;0%;11
Buffalo;Partly sunny;68;50;E;9;45%;10%;10
Central Park;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;ESE;5;41%;8%;11
Dansville;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;E;6;46%;10%;10
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;70;51;E;9;45%;13%;10
East Hampton;Clouds and sun, nice;70;55;NNE;6;54%;11%;11
Elmira;Partly sunny;70;45;E;6;49%;0%;10
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;ENE;7;46%;8%;11
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;69;47;SE;7;45%;11%;10
Fulton;Partly sunny;69;49;ESE;5;50%;11%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;68;46;NNE;6;50%;7%;7
Islip;Partly sunny;73;56;ENE;7;43%;8%;11
Ithaca;Nice with some sun;67;46;E;6;51%;0%;10
Jamestown;Clouds and sun;66;47;E;8;48%;15%;11
Massena;Partly sunny, warmer;70;43;ESE;7;44%;6%;10
Montauk;Partly sunny;70;57;NNE;5;59%;10%;11
Montgomery;Partly sunny;72;48;NE;6;47%;27%;11
Monticello;Partly sunny;68;46;NNE;5;47%;8%;11
New York;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;ESE;7;37%;8%;11
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;72;57;E;9;47%;8%;11
New York Lga;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;ESE;8;38%;8%;11
Newburgh;Nice with some sun;73;50;NNE;6;49%;6%;10
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;68;49;E;9;45%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, warmer;70;43;NE;5;48%;9%;10
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, nice;68;49;NE;5;47%;12%;10
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;68;46;WSW;8;50%;10%;9
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;N;5;46%;6%;10
Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;NE;8;49%;33%;9
Rome;Partly sunny, warmer;70;47;ENE;4;48%;14%;8
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;64;33;SSE;6;45%;12%;9
Shirley;Nice with some sun;72;53;NE;7;47%;9%;11
Syracuse;Partly sunny, warmer;70;50;SSE;5;45%;12%;9
Watertown;Partly sunny;71;45;SE;6;45%;10%;10
Wellsville;Partly sunny;66;44;ENE;6;49%;13%;11
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun, nice;70;48;N;7;51%;9%;11
White Plains;Partly sunny;71;54;E;6;47%;7%;11
