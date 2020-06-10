NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Showers and t-storms;83;58;NW;11;67%;63%;5
Binghamton;Showery in the a.m.;78;54;WNW;13;63%;65%;5
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;58;SSW;19;70%;25%;8
Central Park;A heavy thunderstorm;80;68;WSW;11;80%;80%;3
Dansville;Sunshine and cooler;79;57;WSW;12;58%;27%;8
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;59;SSW;12;63%;25%;9
East Hampton;A p.m. t-storm;69;61;SSW;12;90%;86%;3
Elmira;Not as warm;81;51;W;13;56%;23%;8
Farmingdale;A heavy thunderstorm;77;65;SW;18;81%;80%;3
Fort Drum;Brief a.m. showers;75;55;WSW;15;68%;70%;5
Fulton;Not as warm;78;54;WSW;11;63%;59%;7
Glens Falls;Showers and t-storms;83;52;WSW;13;73%;67%;5
Islip;A heavy thunderstorm;73;64;SSW;13;88%;80%;3
Ithaca;Partial sunshine;79;54;WNW;13;62%;27%;7
Jamestown;Winds subsiding;69;54;WSW;16;68%;28%;10
Massena;Brief a.m. showers;79;52;WSW;18;66%;80%;5
Montauk;A p.m. t-storm;71;60;SW;12;86%;87%;3
Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;83;53;WNW;11;78%;82%;4
Monticello;Showers and t-storms;80;53;WNW;8;72%;66%;6
New York;A heavy thunderstorm;80;67;SW;9;74%;80%;3
New York Jfk;A heavy thunderstorm;76;66;WSW;19;85%;80%;3
New York Lga;A heavy thunderstorm;81;70;WSW;15;72%;80%;3
Newburgh;Thunderstorms;82;58;WNW;8;79%;84%;3
Niagara Falls;Sunshine and cooler;71;58;SW;19;63%;4%;10
Ogdensburg;A shower or two;75;53;SSW;10;65%;60%;5
Penn (Yan);Not as warm;78;58;W;12;57%;26%;8
Plattsburgh;A morning t-storm;80;53;WSW;14;66%;61%;5
Poughkeepsie;A heavy thunderstorm;85;56;WSW;10;76%;80%;4
Rochester;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;58;SW;11;59%;30%;8
Rome;Brief a.m. showers;81;52;W;11;62%;65%;7
Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;75;44;WSW;14;70%;67%;6
Shirley;A heavy thunderstorm;72;63;SSW;13;85%;82%;3
Syracuse;A shower or two;82;57;W;13;55%;59%;7
Watertown;Brief a.m. showers;75;54;WSW;14;70%;69%;5
Wellsville;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;53;SSW;11;61%;28%;8
Westhampton Beach;A shower or t-storm;73;60;SW;16;80%;82%;3
White Plains;A heavy thunderstorm;76;61;WSW;10;83%;80%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather